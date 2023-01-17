Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.44.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

