Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.73.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $216.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.00 and a 200 day moving average of $195.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

