Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Stock Down 0.6 %

HUM stock opened at $491.36 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.73 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $520.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.50.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

