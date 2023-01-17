Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

IDRA stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 122,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of Idera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.