Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %
IDRA stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
