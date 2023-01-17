Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ILMN. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.84.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $201.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $405.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.38.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

