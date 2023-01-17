Insider Selling: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sells C$130,800.00 in Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQXGet Rating) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$498,762.20.

Sebastian D’amici also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 16th, Sebastian D’amici sold 2,882 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.49, for a total value of C$15,822.18.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. CIBC cut Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$4.40 to C$4.20 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.36.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

