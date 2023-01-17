Insider Selling: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sells C$130,800.00 in Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$498,762.20.
Sebastian D’amici also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 16th, Sebastian D’amici sold 2,882 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.49, for a total value of C$15,822.18.
Equinox Gold Price Performance
EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
