Insider Selling: Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Senior Officer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Guy Pelletier sold 1,000 shares of Melcor Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$11,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$656,744.55.

Melcor Developments Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MRD stock opened at C$11.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$374.15 million and a P/E ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.45. Melcor Developments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.84.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melcor Developments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

