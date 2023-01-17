Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,083 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

