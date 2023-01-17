International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of International Business Machines worth $138,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,006 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9,750.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 471,736 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $145.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

