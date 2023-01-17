International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IBM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $145.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.61 and a 200-day moving average of $135.42. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 115.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after acquiring an additional 153,267 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 16.3% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

