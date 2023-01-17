International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

NYSE:THM opened at $0.60 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.94 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.