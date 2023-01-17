Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

INUV opened at $0.36 on Monday. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

