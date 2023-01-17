Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INVH. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

