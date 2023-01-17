iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16.

