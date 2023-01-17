iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,060,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,739 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,332,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,746,000 after purchasing an additional 115,615 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,758,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 811,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,668,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares during the period.

PFF stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

