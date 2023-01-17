iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $400.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.51. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $467.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

