iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,433,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112,502 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $125,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.61. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $113.51.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

