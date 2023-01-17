Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Isoray Stock Performance

NYSE ISR opened at $0.29 on Monday. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

