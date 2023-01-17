J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.25 ($2.85).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBRY shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.51) to GBX 213 ($2.60) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.42) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 242.70 ($2.96) on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 168.70 ($2.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 303.60 ($3.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 224.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 210.64. The firm has a market cap of £5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.20.

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

