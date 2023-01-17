Keith J. Henderson Buys 125,000 Shares of Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) Stock

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) Director Keith J. Henderson bought 125,000 shares of Latin Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,212,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$385,554.48.

Latin Metals Price Performance

CVE:LMS opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. Latin Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.16.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

