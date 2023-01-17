Keith J. Henderson Buys 125,000 Shares of Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) Stock

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) Director Keith J. Henderson bought 125,000 shares of Latin Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,212,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$385,554.48.
Latin Metals Price Performance
CVE:LMS opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. Latin Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.16.
About Latin Metals
