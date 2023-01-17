Kinder Morgan (KMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

