Kinder Morgan (KMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

