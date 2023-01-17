KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.94.

KLA Stock Up 0.2 %

KLAC stock opened at $420.04 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $445.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.66 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.