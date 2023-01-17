L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $197.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $193.87 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.06.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $258.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.07.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

