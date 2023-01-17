Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,464,000 after buying an additional 119,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 846,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,709,000 after acquiring an additional 85,823 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.59.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $473.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $448.62 and its 200 day moving average is $432.78. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $730.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

