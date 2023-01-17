Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $22.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $118.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Landmark Bancorp

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.