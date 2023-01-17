Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Noble Financial raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million.

In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,398,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,398,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,995,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,402,264.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,883 shares of company stock worth $293,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

