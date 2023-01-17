Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,230 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $24,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Performance

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.