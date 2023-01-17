Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $28.65 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 713,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170,253 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $28,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ventas by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

