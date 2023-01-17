Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $30.14 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,090 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $30,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $421,332,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 701.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,347,000 after buying an additional 475,584 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,550,000 after acquiring an additional 245,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.50.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana stock opened at $491.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $520.67 and its 200-day moving average is $504.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $363.73 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

