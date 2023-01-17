Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $32.05 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 969.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829,699 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $32,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,764,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 87,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 82,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

HST stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.25. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

