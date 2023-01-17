Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $32.96 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,225 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $32,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Kellogg by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 602,800 shares of company stock worth $43,088,712 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of K opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

