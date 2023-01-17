Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $37.49 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 512.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,302 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $37,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $159.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $218.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.73 and a 200 day moving average of $163.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 103.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

