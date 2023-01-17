Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $45.07 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,003 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Zoetis worth $45,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $160.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.20. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $207.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

