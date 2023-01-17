Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $46.59 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,043 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Enphase Energy worth $46,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH stock opened at $245.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.34 and its 200-day moving average is $277.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.35.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

