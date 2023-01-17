Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $48.66 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Booking worth $48,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Booking by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 43.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 21.7% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,301.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,028.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,910.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

