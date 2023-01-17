Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 288.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 182,821 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $40,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $6,244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at $161,876,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,750 shares of company stock valued at $21,110,710 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

CDNS stock opened at $169.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.66. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

