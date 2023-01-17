Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 118,699 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 452,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,699 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Simon Property Group worth $40,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $125.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.80. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $162.09.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

