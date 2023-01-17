Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 221,519 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 221,519 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Incyte worth $33,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of INCY opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,933. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

