Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,387 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of MercadoLibre worth $21,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,291.50.

MELI opened at $1,082.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $911.49 and its 200 day moving average is $877.69. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

