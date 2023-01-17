Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 93,429 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93,429 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $26,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in 3M by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $134,500,000 after purchasing an additional 45,346 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.64.

NYSE MMM opened at $129.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $180.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

