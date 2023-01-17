Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $29,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $251.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $290.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.91.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

