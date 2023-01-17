Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,209,000 after acquiring an additional 124,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $366,377,000 after acquiring an additional 107,681 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $227,103,000 after acquiring an additional 66,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 752,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU stock opened at $315.47 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.00.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.46.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

