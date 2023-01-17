Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $350.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $404.46.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $315.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.00. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

