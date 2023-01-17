Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,710,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,094,000 after buying an additional 454,955 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,435,000 after buying an additional 2,144,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,131,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,914,000 after buying an additional 547,257 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LUMN stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

