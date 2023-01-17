Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mannatech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $16.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.17. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Mannatech news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $68,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $68,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

