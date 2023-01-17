Mark Russell Chauvin Sells 42,576 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at C$16,432,241.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

TD stock opened at C$89.10 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The stock has a market cap of C$162.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.24.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$15.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 9.6099988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$106.42 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.21.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

