Matthew Coulson Sells 2,557 Shares of M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) Stock

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) insider Matthew Coulson sold 2,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.42), for a total transaction of £21,836.78 ($26,646.47).
M.P. Evans Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of MPE opened at GBX 847.90 ($10.35) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 843.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 830.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £459.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.48. M.P. Evans Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 759.70 ($9.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,090 ($13.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.69.
M.P. Evans Group Company Profile
