Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Cut by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic
Medtronic Stock Performance
NYSE MDT opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.99. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Read More
