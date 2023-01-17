Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given New $177.00 Price Target at Barclays

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MIDD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.14.

Middleby Stock Up 2.1 %

MIDD stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Middleby has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $201.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). Middleby had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $992.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $229,983 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 42.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 143.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Middleby by 8.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 237,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 10.9% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,278,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

